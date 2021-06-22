Food Truck Frenzy returns to the Chuck Mathena Center this weekend

Food Truck Frenzy returns to Princeton's Chuck Mathena Center this weekend. Candace Wilson with CMC sat down the WVVA @ Noon's Joshua Bolden to chat all about the food trucks, music and fun for the whole family in the interview above.

It all starts on June 26th, 2021 from 12 PM to 11 PM (rain or shine).

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of the event (cash only).

The list of confirmed vendors & musicians are as follows:

Confirmed Food Trucks:

Cooks Kettle Corn

Kevin & Cathleen's Snack Shack

MAD Concessions

R&J Concessions

The Shark Shack

Tacos De Marcos

Twisted Sisterz BBQ & Catering

Band Lineup:

12:00PM - Shane Archer Reed

1:30PM - Transcendence

3:00PM - Pröwess

4:30PM - Modern Mimes

6:00PM - Anything But Human

7:30PM - Blessid Union of Souls

9:00PM - Jefferson Starship

For more information visit CMC.org