Governor confirms another data breach at Workforce WV

Governor confirms another data breach at Workforce WVUpdated
BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) WVVA News has learned of another data breach at Workforce West Virginia on Tuesday.
WVVA News anchor Martin Staunton received a letter in the mail in mid-May showing that someone had applied for unemployment insurance in his name. On Monday, he received another letter from the agency officially informing him of a data breach that occurred on April 21, 2021. The letter said that the information hacked included his name, birth date, address, and social security number.
At his Tuesday bi-weekly press conference, Gov. Justice confirmed the breach and said he would be providing additional information soon on the scope and scale of the breach. He said it was a separate breach from the one that happened to the state's system in 2020.
WVVA News will continue to follow this story as it develops.