Hearing date set for public input on new sewer lines for Grandview

GRANDVIEW, W.Va. (WVVA) A hearing date has been set for the public's input on a new sewer line extending from Grandview to the New River Gorge.



The hearing will be held on Wednesday, July 21st, at Table Rock Church in Grandview.



According to Raleigh County Commission Pres. Dave Tolliver, most of the residents who currently live on the road depend on septic tanks and many are repeatedly making complaints over sewage spilling into their yard.



Raleigh County commissioners would like to see 80 percent of the area's support before moving forward on new lines.



"As far as I'm concerned, this is the last chance we're giving people at Grandview to hook up to sewer," said Tolliver after Raleigh County's Tuesday commission meeting.



A public hearing was held a couple years ago on the same issue and was defeated by some residents worried about paying higher bills. The commission is hoping to take the resident's temperature on the matter once again to see if there is a renewed interest.