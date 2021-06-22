Humana picked to continue Medicare service for West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia has picked Humana Inc. to continue providing health insurance for the 54,000 retirees eligible for Medicare and their dependents in the state. The state’s public employees’ insurance agency awarded the health provider a new, four-year contract last week. Humana has served the state since 2010, when it was first picked to provide health insurance to the state’s retirees, according to a company news release. The company has a variety of health plans that include more than 170,000 people in the state.