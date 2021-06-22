In times of crises, Lebanon’s old must fend for themselves

BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s elderly are suffering. With virtually no national welfare system, they are left to fend for themselves amid their country’s economic turmoil. In their prime years, they survived 15 years of civil war that started in 1975 and bouts of instability. Now, in their old age, many have been thrown into poverty by one of the world’s worst financial crises in the past 150 years. Lebanon has the greatest number of elderly in the Middle East — 10% of the population of 6 million is over 65. Around 80% of the population above the age of 65 have no retirement benefits or health care coverage.