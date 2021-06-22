Independence, Midland Trail eliminated from State Softball Tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVVA)- Midland Trail and Independence were eliminated from the state softball tournament on Tuesday evening.

In their elimination game, Midland Trail took on Petersburg. The Lady Patriots were off to a hot store, racking up five runs in three innings. However late runs by the Vikings would will them to an 11 to 5 victory.

Independence came out of the gate hot in their class AA elimination game against Herbert Hoover. Destiney Blankenship knocked in an RBI in the first inning to put the lady pats on top. But that would be the only run independence would get. The Huskies would score 9 runs through six innings, ending Independence’s season in South Charleston.

Day 2 of the state softball tournament will start Wednesday morning at 9:30 A.M.