Last supermoon of 2021 takes place this Thursday

Full Strawberry Supermoon occurs Thursday, June 24 at 2:39PM EDT. The moon won't appear until after sundown, so look towards the east at sundown to catch the last supermoon of 2021.

NASA's definition of a supermoon is "...when the Moon’s orbit is closest (perigee) to Earth at the same time the Moon is full." So expect the moon to appear a little bit bigger and brighter this Thursday.

The supermoon unfortunately will not have a "strawberry hue," so why the name 'Strawberry?' The name comes from the season for harvesting strawberries (June-bearing varieties) in the northeastern United States.

According to The Farmers Almanac, in Europe it's called the Full Rose Moon and the Honey Moon.

Interesting fact: The Strawberry moon sometimes coincides with the summer solstice.