Leaders and community members gather to improve tourism in Summers County

HINTON, W. VA. (WVVA) - Leaders in Summers County are expecting a big bump in visitors because of their status as the southern gateway into the New River Gorge National Park and Preserve.

The meeting consists of local, state and business leaders who are discussing ways to capitalize on this designation.

Jina Belcher, the Executive Director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority said the meeting is dedicated to developing strategies to accomplish this goal.

"Tonight is just about talking about that vision," said Belcher. "How we can better collaborate as a community and as a community and as a region to really get some of this recreation and new recreation opportunities built out in the communities like Hinton, so we could have additional recreation assets for the New River Gorge National Park."

Local and state leaders said it isn't just about recruiting recreation, but also attracting small business.

"The CVB is always interested in bringing new buisness to the county, [and] new visitors to the county," said Margie Temple, a board member at the New River Gateway Convention and Visitors Bureau.

"As more people find our region, and our county, not only are they going to vacation here and our numbers are going to increase with that but I think some of them are going to come back and look at this as a great place to start a business," said Sen. Jack David Woodrum, the Republican state senator from District 10 representing Summers County."

Cleo Mathews, the Treasurer of the New River Southern Gateway CVB, was instrumental in organizing this meeting.

She said the purpose is to educate on how to build recreation and support business, which will bring more money and guests into the community.

"We're trying to increase tourism and build our economy, and we're very excited that all this is happening," said Mathews.

Leaders said this meeting is the first step in figuring out how to make the most of tourism in Summers County.

WVVA News will continue to monitor developments in the planning for increased tourism in Summers County and we'll share that information when it's released.