Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities’ receives grant

MERCER COUNTY, W.VA (WVVA)- Today in Princeton, the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities received a grant for $125,000 dollars.

The grant was given out by Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va) and Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (R-W.Va) alongside members of the senate appropriations committee.

The Grant goes toward bringing awareness and resources to combat substance abuse in the communities youth.

Program Coordinator Candace Harless told us more about what that money goes toward.

"We just use that money to help our community in any way we can. We work toward prevention of substance abuse. Mostly tobacco and alcohol for youth. We also do families and individuals. That money goes towards multiple things, just whatever needs we see in the community. We work closely with our schools and we conduct surveys in the schools to see trends going on with the youth and substance abuse."

The Coalition for Healthy Communities has already started to post signs in places like Mercer County Minor League baseball stadiums as well as other community areas to try and prevent youth substance abuse.