Mercer County Democrats vote to call for Belinda Biafore’s removal

MERCER COUNTY, W.Va (WVVA)- Last Night, the Mercer County Democratic Party voted unanimously to call for the Resignation of West Virginia Democratic Party Chairwoman, Belinda Biafore.

The decision came after Biafore received backlash for her views on affirmative action in the Mountain State.

So far, the DNC has not asked her to step down. Meanwhile, other state Democrats have also disagreed with the removal of Chairwoman Biafore.

Co-Chair of the Latin Caucus, Kim Felix, told us what direction she wants to see the Democratic party move in.

"There's a conversation, there's multiple conversations going on about the potential leadership. I think the consensus is that we need someone who's able to unify the party and not divide the party."

The West Virginia Diversity Caucus will be holding a zoom meeting tonight at 6:30 p.m. Here they will be giving an update on the status of the West Virginia Democratic Party.