Midland Trail and Independence both lose first round games in state tournament

SOUTH CHARLESTON, W.Va (WVVA) -- Midland Trail and Independence both lost their games in the first round of the State Softball Tournament on Tuesday morning.

In the first game of the entire tournament, Midland Trail met with Ritchie County. The Lady Patriots were off to a hot start as the second batter of the game, Sydney Sheets, ripped a solo homerun to put Midland Trail on top 1-0 in the top of the first. But just half an inning later, two runs from Chloie Elliot and a Jayci Gray would put Ritchie County in control 4-1 after one inning. Richie County never lost control enroute to 9-1 5-inning win.

Midland Trail will play Petersburg in a do-or-die loser bracket game at 5:30 Tuesday evening.

Independence softball was held to just one hit in their first round matchup against Oak Glen. The Bears jumped to a 1-0 lead in the third, and would slowly keep chipping away at the Patriots as they shut out Independence in a 5-0 win. Independence will play Herbert Hoover in an elimination game at 5:45 on Tuesday evening.