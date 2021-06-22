Military Family Appreciation Night At The Ballpark returns & registration now open

Military Family Appreciation Night at the Ball Park is returning this summer--the event takes place on July 2nd, 2021 for our veterans, active servicemen and their families at Bowen Field.

Marie Blackwell, city ambassador for Bluefield, WV stopped by WVVA Today to chat with Joshua Bolden all about it in the video above.

If you would like to attend as the Bluefield Ridge Runners take on the Pulaski River Turtles you must register in advance.

Call: 304.888.1718