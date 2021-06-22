New Raleigh County Assistant Prosecutor sworn-in

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) A new assistant prosecutor has joined the ranks of the Raleigh County Prosecuting Attorney's office.



Prosecuting Attorney Ben Hatfield has hired Morgan Spolarich as his newest assistant. She is also a Wyoming County native.



Spolarich is a graduate of Westside High School and the Appalachian School of Law.



"I'm so excited to learn and progress. I'm hoping I'll be able to assist in easing the caseload, which I know is a heavy caseload. I'll be working in the bound over world which is the transition between Magistrate and Circuit Court," said Spolarich before she was sworn-in on Tuesday.



Since being sworn-in in January, Hatfield's office has been instrumental in reducing the county's jail bill which helps provide additional support to local schools. The average monthly bill has gone from $220,000 a month to an average $160,000 a month.