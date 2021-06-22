Ravens planning to allow fans for some of training camp

OWINGS MILLS, Md. (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens are allowing fans into their 2021 training camp. The team says its camp will include a dozen open practices at the Ravens’ facility in Owings Mills, which could host about 1,000 fans a day. The Ravens also scheduled an open practice at M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore for July 31. The Ravens’ first full-team training camp practice is scheduled for July 28. The final date fans can attend is Aug. 16. Player autographs will not be permitted because of COVID-19 protocols, but food trucks and interactive children’s activities will be available to fans.