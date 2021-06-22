Serie A yet to sell TV rights after Qatar’s beIN backed out

Serie A has been unable to sell its Middle East television rights, rejecting the offers made after beIN Sports did not bid over concerns about the Italian league’s close relationship with Saudi Arabia. Qatar-owned beIN was not part of the rights auction process to retain the rights after Serie A signed deals to play three Italian Super Cups in Saudi Arabia despite the protests about the kingdom’s links to broadcast piracy through the renegade beoutQ operation. Serie A says it rejected the unidentified bids received for the 2021-24 seasons for the Middle East and North Africa.