Showers taper off this afternoon; cold temperatures expected overnight

Rain starts to taper off during the afternoon and eventually some sun will try to build in by this evening.

Highs will be cooler than normal and much cooler than yesterday. Temperatures this afternoon will read in the upper 50s and 60s.

As this cold front continues to head towards the east coast this will take the bulk of the rain showers with it. Off towards the west a high pressure system starts to work in. This will help us dry out for the second half of the day and continue to bring dry weather Wednesday through Friday. This will also allow us to feel comfortable outside with less humid conditions.

Temperatures remain cooler than normal tonight with lows falling into the 40s and lower 50s. Expect clear skies overnight.

We are warmer with sunny skies for Wednesday. High temperatures head into the 70s again, but we remain cooler than normal for this time of year.

We gradually warm up each day this week with 70s and 80s primarily.

Our rain chances increase starting this weekend with the humidity building back in. Catch your full forecast on WVVA at noon!