Special Weather Statement until TUE 9:15 AM EDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Roanoke/Blacksburg, VA

Wythe County

…A GUSTY RAIN SHOWER WILL AFFECT SOUTHERN PULASKI…WEST CENTRAL

FLOYD…SOUTHEASTERN WYTHE AND NORTHERN CARROLL COUNTIES…

At 838 AM EDT, a heavy rain shower was located over Patterson,

moving east at 35 mph.

Wind gusts up to 40 mph are possible with this heavy rain shower.

Locations impacted include…

Indian Valley…

Patterson…

Allisonia…

Willis…

Dugspur…

Claytor Dam…

and Claytor Lake State Park.