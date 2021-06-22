Two vehicle collision sends two to the hospital in Raleigh County

BRADLEY, W.Va. (WVVA Dispatchers say two people were taken to the hospital after a car accident in Raleigh County early Tuesday.



According to 911, the call came in around 1:13 in the morning to a crash Crossroads Drive in Bradley. Dispatchers said two vehicles collided, sending two people to the hospital.



Jancare Ambulance, Bradley-Prosperity Vol. Fire Dept., and the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept. responded.



The crash is under investigation by the Raleigh County Sheriff's Dept.