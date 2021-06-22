Welch native named one of West Virginia’s ‘Generation Next 40 under 40’ recipients

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) Jina Belcher, executive director of the New River Gorge Regional Development Authority (NRGRDA), has been recognized by the state business journal as one of its 2021 Generation Next ’40 Under 40’ recipients.

Each year the WV News and The State Journal honor 40 West Virginians under the age of 40 who are “making a difference in their business and communities.” This year’s awards ceremony was held June 17 at the Robinson Grand Performing Arts Center in downtown Clarksburg.



In an interview with WVVA News on Tuesday, Belcher said she takes pride in helping businesses and other organizations reach their goals.



"I come from McDowell County. My parents are still there. They are big on helping others in their community and they've really instilled in me a drive to help Southern West Virginia."

“It is important for young leaders in the Mountain State to see their efforts appreciated,” said Belcher. “I love my job and am blessed to be in a pivotal position to help advance community and economic development in southern West Virginia where I grew up and went to college.”



