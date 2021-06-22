Widespread rain for morning commute; cooler air build in for Tuesday

Widespread rain is with us to start our morning. Rain starts to taper off during the afternoon and eventually some sun will try to build in by this evening.

Temperatures this morning are in the 60s for most, and we won't warm up too much. Highs will be in the mid-upper 60s and lower 70s.

A cold front continues to head towards the east coast, back behind we are witnessing precipitation for the morning hours. Off towards the west a high pressure system starts to work in. This will help us dry out for the second half of the day and continue to bring dry conditions Wednesday-Friday. This will also allow us to feel comfortable outside with less humid conditions.

Temperatures remain cooler than normal tonight with lows falling into the 40s and lower 50s. Expect clear skies overnight.

We are warmer and sunny for Wednesday. High temperatures head into the 70s again, but we remain cooler than normal for this time of year. We gradually warm up each day this week with 70s and 80s primarily.

Our rain chances increase starting this weekend with the humidity building back in. Catch your full forecast on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!