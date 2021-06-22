Zimbabwe’s Tsitsi Dangarembga wins prestigious German prize

BERLIN (AP) — Zimbabwean writer and filmmaker Tsitsi Dangarembga has been awarded a prestigious German prize in honor of a body of work that has made her a prominent African literary voice. Dangarembga was announced on Monday as this year’s winner of the Peace Prize of the German Book Trade, which is endowed with 25,000 euros ($29,700) and has been awarded since 1950. Dangarembga will receive it in Frankfurt on Oct. 24. The jury said Dangarembga, who is the first Black woman to win the prize, is “not just one of her country’s most important artists but also a widely audible voice of Africa in contemporary literature.”