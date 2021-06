FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) — Clément Diop had five saves for his third shutout of the season and 10-man Montreal held on for a scoreless draw with D.C United. Zorhan Bassong was sent off in the 45th minute, receiving his second yellow card for a hand ball near midfield that halted a D.C. counter. Bill Hamid had one save to earn his third shutout in as many starts on the season for United.