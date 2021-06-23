4 die from COVID-19 at WVa assisted living facility

ATHENS, W.Va. (AP) — Four people have died due to COVID-19 at an assisted living facility in Mercer County, West Virginia. The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reported that 12 of the 14 residents at Rockin’ Chair Residential Care in Lerona tested positive for the coronavirus, according to owner Airwana Arnett. One of the residents who died was in hospice care, she said, and two had severe underlying medical conditions. The other eight who caught the virus are recovering, in addition to four of the 10 staff members who became infected, she said.