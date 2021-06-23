Flood of 2016: Five Years Later | Devastation of the Past

"White Sulphur Springs is a small town tight knit community. Everybody knows everybody or they know someone who is connected to someone else," said former White Sulphur Springs native and former WVVA reporter and anchor, Alison Wickline.

"I'm very grateful that I grew up there."

White Sulphur Springs--idealic, safe, a perfect place to raise a family and create memories and a place like many in the Two Virginias accustom to rains but June 23rd, 2016 the rains would be unlike any other.



For Wickline who like many West Virginians has witnessed flooding over the years never expected what the Southern West Virginia received on June 23, 2016.



"I knew there was going to be rains," said Wickline. "White Sulphur had dealt with that but it never felt scary to me that was never a thought."

Lloyd Haynes was mayor of White Sulphur Springs in 2016 and today he's the city manager. Haynes is part of the leadership who along with his team and community helped revitalize their home.



"I didn't think there was going to be as much accumulation.. I didn't think it was going to have force."

"The rain over Greenbrier County just kept falling. These storms trained on each other," said former WVVA morning meteorologist Katherine Thompson who was watching the rains before the brunt of unexpected weather hit.



"Those storms kept forming over Greenbrier County," said WVVA reporter and weekend meteorologist during the floods, Travis Roberts.

"They started training moving over the same areas like trains would over a train track as I saw that that afternoon. Internally I knew this is not normal," said Roberts.

Thompson recalls what she heard over the radio that day from the National Weather Service.



"[They] said this proceeds all flash flood warning that have ever been issued for the county. They said this over the radio. "

Chief Meteorologist in 2016, Janna Brown was forecasting when the heavy flooding hit White Sulphur Springs--and when that alert came from the weather service.

"When you see that come out your stomach just drops because the weather service usually doesn't issue those they only come out if the alert is really significant," said Brown.



"That's when we started using some really powerful language. Life threatening. Get out. "

"I called my parents and I don't remember which one said this but they said I think this is going to be bad. I think this is bad. Hearing them say that that's what triggered in my head if they're concerned I'm concerned," said Wickline.



White Sulphur Springs would received 8 to 10 inches of rain areas that night. A night that altered a community forever.

In the aftermath of the devastation was a community turning to each other and also their leaders.



"I surveyed the town and the area and that's when I found out how much devastation there really was," said the former Mayor.

Wickline would be covering the devestation of her hometown for viewers over the next several days.



"You go into these neighborhoods, houses I had seen 1000 times and seeing the Xs, and seeing them toppled and covered in mud. It was just shocking," said Wickline.



Mayor of White Sulpur Springs Lloyd Haynes now grappling with helping those he served heal only be dealt another blow losing his wife two days after the flood.



"Houses blown off their foundation, some blown into and down the creek, some on fire. It was just devastating. It almost want to make you to sit down and cry but I knew I couldn't do that. Things were too burdensome. People's lives were at stake," said Haynes.



Haynes credits all each other for the revitalization and progress made in five years.



"That was the saving grace for White Sulphur Springs the employees that I had," said Haynes. There are one of two things we can do. We can sit down and say why me wring our hands or we can say why not me and figure out how to come out of it."

Part II of The Floods of 2016: Five Years Later continues Wednesday, June 23rd, 2021 at 6 PM on WVVA and 5-7 AM on WVVA Today.