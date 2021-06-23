After a very difficult year, hotel/motel tax collections near a return to normal

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) After some overnight lodging facilities nearly shuttered their doors due to a decline in visitors in 2020, area hotels and motels are finally starting to see a return to normal.



According to Visit Southern West Virginia's Lisa Strader, new May numbers show tax collections from the region's hotel and motels are almost back to 2019 levels.

"Our hotels really took a long time to come back. It was a gradual increase until just recently it has really exploded."



The tourism leader said it got so bad at one point there were fears some local businesses would not make it. Even as travel numbers across the state picked up, she said there seemed to be a continual shift toward cabins and Airbnb. But in May, she said all of that started to change.



"We were in fear for awhile we could lose some of these entities. At one point, there was a 20 percent occupancy level."



While the return to normal following the Pandemic may play a part in the bounce back, New River Gorge Regional Dev. Auth. Exec. Dir. Jina Belcher believes the new National Park designation is also playing a supporting role.



"We're very excited that we're starting to see a sense of normal in the region and we're seeing this new national park designation reignite what we lost in 2020."



In particular, she said the organization is seeing an interest in outdoor businesses interested in setting up shop.



"We're really excited about what 2020 looks like and we stand ready as an organization to support and collaborate to develop new growth in the region."



Fifty percent of the hotel/ motel tax goes toward supporting city and county operations.