Alexandria high school takes down T.C. Williams name

ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s largest high school has unveiled a new logo to go with its new name. Alexandria City Public Schools held a ceremony Wednesday morning as they removed the T.C. Williams name from the school’s marque. The school also unveiled the logo to go with the new school name, Alexandria City High School. The new logos include a refreshed Titan helmet and an intertwined A and C. The school board voted unanimously in April to rename T.C. Williams, the city’s only public high school. T.C. Williams was a former superintendent who supported segregation. The school is keeping its Titans nickname, which became famous in the 2000 film “Remember the Titans.” The name change officially takes effect July 1.