Britain’s FM meets with Cambodian officials for trade talks

BANGKOK (AP) — Britain’s top diplomat was meeting with his Cambodian counterpart as he pushed for closer economic relations to Southeast Asia, part of the country’s new focus on the region. Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab met Tuesday with Cambodian Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, in Phnom Penh in the first visit of a foreign secretary to Cambodia since the British Embassy was reopened 30 years ago. Cambodia is set to take over the rotating annual chairmanship next year of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN, and Raab’s office said he would make the case for Britain to attain “dialogue partnership” with the 10-nation economic union, the closest relationship for non-member countries.