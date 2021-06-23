British travel industry urges swifter reopening of sector

LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s travel industry has held a day of action to put pressure on the British government to accelerate the reopening of the sector and to provide cash-strapped businesses with much-needed financial support. Hundreds of travel industry workers, including travel agents, pilots and cabin crew from airlines such as British Airways and easyJet, gathered Wednesday outside the parliament in London. There were other protests in Edinburgh and in Belfast. Derek Jones, boss of luxury travel firm Kuoni, said the outbound travel sector has been “decimated” by the coronavirus pandemic as well as the government’s “haphazard” response.