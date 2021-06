OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellum Clark’s eighth-inning home run ended Griff McGarry’s bid for a no-hitter and Logan Tanner went deep three batters later to lead Mississippi State past Virginia 6-5 at the College World Series. The sudden turnaround gave the Bulldogs control of their bracket and left them one win from reaching the best-of-three finals next week. McGarry was trying for the first CWS no-hitter since 1960.