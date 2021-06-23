EU says UEFA has no ‘excuse’ for blocking rainbow protest

BRUSSELS (AP) — European Commission vice president Margaritis Schinas says he can’t find “any reasonable excuse” for UEFA to reject host city Munich’s plans to display rainbow colors during a match between Germany and Hungary at the European Championship. UEFA said it understood the city’s intention to send a message to promote diversity and inclusion but stressed that it was “a politically and religiously neutral organization” after it denied the application to have the stadium illuminated in support of LGBT rights. Schinas says “I find it very difficult to understand what UEFA is trying to do by going against this initiative of the Munich city council.”