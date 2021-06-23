Europe seeks disabled astronauts, more women in space

PARIS (AP) — The European Space Agency says it was “blown away” by the record number of applicants hoping to become the continent’s next generation of space travelers. More than 22,000 people applied, including more women than ever and more than 200 people with disabilities. The agency acknowledged that it still has work to do on gender balance. Just 24% of the applicants were women, up from 15% at the last hiring drive in 2008. The recruitment drive didn’t specifically address ethnic diversity, but stressed the importance of “representing all parts of our society.” The agency received applications from all 25 member states and associate members.