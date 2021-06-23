Former Richmond case worker pleads guilty in fraud case

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former case worker with the Richmond Department of Social Services has pleaded guilty to mail fraud in connection with a scam that diverted more than $13,000 in benefits intended for a woman killed in a car crash. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in Richmond says 47-year-old De’Nisha Juanita Wilson of Richmond faces up to 20 years in prison when she is sentenced on Oct. 18. Wilson admitted accessing the dead woman’s personal identifying information, had new prepaid benefits cards issued and then directed those cards to herself. She used the prepaid benefits cards issued under the dead woman’s name, spending approximately $8,000 on food, entertainment, and other personal expenses