ONLEY, V.A. (WVVA)- The Nandua Warriors boys soccer team took home a state championship on Wednesday evening.

The Grahm G-Men made the seven-hour trip to Onley, Virginia for the Class 2 State Championship game. Graham took it to the Warriors early, as Benjamin Moore scored within the first four minutes of the game. But Nandua would explode for six goals en route to a 6-1 victory.

This was Nandua's first state title since 2003.