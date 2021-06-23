Human error blamed for outage, fire at top Polish power unit

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Officials in Poland say human error was behind a massive outage at Europe’s largest brown coal power plant of Belchatow last month and a separate fire there days later. Poland needed energy imports May 17 when 10 of Belchatow’s 11 units suddenly went out, and the outage was felt across Europe’s grid. The problem was fixed that day. A week later, coal ignited on a conveyer belt of the 11th unit, forcing its lockdown for many days. Heads of the state companies running the plant and the grid told a parliament commission late Tuesday that both incidents were caused by human error, according to state news agency PAP. The Belchatow lignite plant provides over 20% of Poland’s energy.