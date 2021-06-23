‘It’s a family’: Wreck shatters life’s work at girls home

CAMP HILL, Ala. (AP) — The Alabama girls home director who lost two children and two nephews in a wreck that killed 10 people has dedicated her life’s work to helping abused and neglected children. Candice Gulley was driving a van that was involved in a horrible, fiery crash during Tropical Storm Claudette. Someone pulled her from the wreckage, but eight others in the vehicle died. Gulley has lived with her family and worked at the Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch for a decade. Gulley is recovering from injuries. Tuesday would have been the fourth birthday of her youngest child Ben, who died in the crash.