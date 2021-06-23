Lawmakers to meet in August to allocate federal relief money

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia lawmakers are set to meet in Richmond in August for a special session focused on allocating more than $4.3 billion in federal coronavirus relief funding. Democratic Gov. Ralph Northam issued a proclamation Wednesday calling on the legislature to convene Aug. 2. In addition to deciding how to spend the American Rescue Plan funding, lawmakers will be filling judicial vacancies. Earlier this summer, Northam and Democratic legislative leaders issued a joint statement outlining their shared priorities for the influx of money. Among their announced plans: shoring up public health services, funding an economic recovery program, boosting affordable housing and modernizing public school buildings.