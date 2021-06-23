Lawyer says city wants to jail him for release of video

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Virginia attorney and law professor has filed a federal lawsuit against the government of Louisiana’s capital city. The suit by Thomas Frampton says Baton Rouge police sought a court order that could land him in jail him for releasing video of a questionable arrest and the warrantless search of a home. It says police sought a contempt of juvenile court ruling against him, even though there was no juvenile court case involved, and the video at issue had been part of a public court record. The case arises from the January 2020 traffic stop and arrest of a motorist. A gun charge against the motorist was later dropped.