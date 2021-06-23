Mainly dry weather to persist into late week; changes could arrive by the weekend

High pressure will remain in control of our weather pattern into this evening. Aside from some patchy fog, we'll be mainly clear and cool again overnight tonight with lows in the upper 40s-mid 50s.

Thursday will bring highs in the mid to upper 70s, plenty of sunshine, and light southeasterly winds. We should stay dry into tomorrow night as well, and low temps will fall into the 50s.

The humidity will start to climb again at the end of the work week, and highs will be pushing closer to the 80 degree mark by Friday. We still look to be mainly dry though as we wrap up the work week!

A frontal system looks to approach us into the weekend and stall just to our west for a few days. While we won't see a wash-out, at least isolated pop-up showers and storms look possible by Saturday and/or Sunday....the heat and humidity will be making a comeback as well!

