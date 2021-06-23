Police: Man fatally shot after pointing gun at officers

LURAY, Va. (AP) — Officers fatally shot a man who police say pointed a gun at law enforcement as he emerged from a Virginia convenience store where he held two people hostage. Virginia State Police Local say state and federal law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call Tuesday reporting an armed man taking people hostage inside a Luray convenience store. They tried to talk to the man using a loudspeaker, but police say he refused to cooperate with repeated commands to put down his weapon and leave. After about an hour, police say the man walked through the store’s front doors with a long gun pointed at law enforcement and officers fired at him. He died at the scene.