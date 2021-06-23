Ridge Runners lose second in a row to Doughboys

BLUEFIELD, V.A. (WVVA)- The Ridge Runner lost their second-straight game to Johnson City Wednesday Evening.

Bluefield would get on the board first thanks to a sacrifice groundout from Brayden Jobert, but the Doughboys would take the lead in the 3rd inning after a throw to home went wild, scoring two. From there Johnson City continued to tack on runs en route to an 8-3 win.

The Ridge Runners hit the road on Thursday to begin a series with the Greeneville Flyboys.