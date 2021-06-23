School board meeting over transgender rules becomes chaotic

LEESBURG, Va. (AP) — One person was arrested and a second was cited for trespassing after Loudoun County’s school board shut down public comment on proposed rules for the treatment of transgender students. Hundreds of people showed up at Tuesday’s meeting in Leesburg to voice their opinions, but the school board voted unanimously to close public comment after just a few speakers, citing unruly behavior from the audience. Critics of the school board accused its members of ignoring public sentiment. The proposed regulations would require that transgender students be addressed by their preferred name and pronoun. School systems across Virginia are adopting similar regulations; a new state law gives counties little leeway to consider alternatives.