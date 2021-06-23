Solid Waste Authority grows community garden

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) The Raleigh County Solid Waste Authority sees its share of trash on a daily basis. But now, the organization is also hoping to share some of their treasures.



Through grant funding and a thousand dollar check from the Raleigh County Commission, the Raleigh County Solid Waste Auth. has invested in two high tunnels and an outside community garden.



Each week, the goal is to grow vegetables that can be donated to people in the community and organizations in need.



"We're trying to identify people in need of the vegetables such as veterans, the elderly, and children. So we're going to be harvesting the vegetables and donating them back to needy causes," said James Allen, Executive Director.



Former Raleigh County Commissioner Ron Hedrick helped secure funding for the project.



While the group is looking to identify folks in need, they are also looking for volunteers interested in participating in the harvesting process or transporting the vegetables. Anyone interested in participating may contact the Raleigh County Solid Waste Auth. to learn more.