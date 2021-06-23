Staying rain free and feeling comfy while outdoors

We are starting off cool with temperatures in the 40s and lower 50s. We will notice a big temperature swing from this morning and this afternoon.

Highs will be in the 70s for most.

Lower elevations will be at or near the lower 80s. Overnight a few passing clouds are possible with temperatures in the 50s for most.

High pressure builds in today and will continue to bring dry conditions throughout the rest of the work week. Temperatures gradually warm over the next couple of days. Thursday's highs are in the mid-upper 70s and 80s. By Friday most of the area will be in the upper 70s and 80s with low temperatures back into the 60s.

This weekend a front stalls to our west bringing the potential for some rain to move back in. Along with rain chances increasing, so does the humidity.

Your full forecast is on WVVA from 5-7AM and at noon!