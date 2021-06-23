The Greenbrier to Partner with White Sulphur Springs to host Spa City Stream Clean

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. VA. (WVVA) - The Greenbrier Resort is partnering with the city of White Sulphur Springs to host a stream clean.

Participants and volunteers will be cleaning up from three local creeks: Dry Creek, Howard's Creek, and Wade Creek.

Joey Miller, a member of the Greenbrier Activities Team, has been instrumental in planning the event.

He said it serves as a beautification effort, while also highlighting how the city has persevered and rebuilt since the 2016 floods.

"This was prompted just to make certain that we can clean the waters, keep the state of West Virginia looking beautiful, and come together not only in a time of tragedy but in a time of celebration," said Miller. "And it's a great way to celebrate the uprising of new businesses down town."

Anyone interested in volunteering for the event can meet at The Local in White Sulphur either before the 7:00 AM shift or the 2:00 PM shift.

Miller said there will be prizes raffled off to people who volunteer.

After the Stream Clean, there will be a celebration with live music at Road Hogs BBQ in downtown White Sulphur Springs.