West Virginia gets OK for summer food benefits for students

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia families with eligible school-age children will receive funding from the federal government for groceries this summer. One-time benefits of $375 are expected to be issued for each eligible child by mid-July. The state Department of Education says the benefits will be loaded onto existing pandemic electronic benefits transfer cards that were issued during the 2020-21 school year. School-age children are eligible if they were enrolled in a school that participates in the National School Lunch Program and qualified for free or reduced-price school meals. Children under age 6 are eligible if they live in a household that receives Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits.