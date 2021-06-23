Witness: Man confronted gunman who ambushed, killed officer

DENVER (AP) — A witness says a Colorado man was shopping when he heard the gunfire that killed a suburban Denver police officer, rushed out of the store with his gun and shot the suspect. Store worker Bill Troyanos told Denver news station KMGH-TV that the man who police identified as John Hurley fired several shots at the gunman Monday in downtown Arvada. Hurley, Officer Gordon Beesley and the suspect, 59-year-old Ronald Troyke, were killed. Police haven’t said who shot Hurley or the gunman but say the suspect left a note containing threats against Arvada police.