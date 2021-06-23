Yemen rebels claim downing of US-made drones, US denies it

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Yemen’s Houthi rebels claim to have brought down two U.S.-made drones over the country’s central Marib province, the scene of heavy fighting between the Iran-backed rebels and forces loyal to the internationally recognized government. The American military said it wasn’t aware of any lost drones in the Mideast and that it did not operate any aircraft above Marib. On Wednesday, the Houthis’ media arm released a video of what it said were the downed aircraft. The rebels identified the wreckage as showing ScanEagle drones. Boeing said the drone shown was not a ScanEagle, but declined to comment further.