2 private WVa schools will require student vaccination

CHARLETON, W.Va. (AP) — At least a couple of private West Virginia schools are requiring students to be vaccinated against COVID-19 this fall. The University of Charleston and Bethany College both say vaccinations will be required for the upcoming school year. University of Charleston President Marty Roth told news outlets that it is the school’s responsibility to provide a healthy environment for the 1,500 students expected at the Charleston campus and 200 at the Beckley campus. Bethany College says its vaccination requirement was decided by the college’s Pandemic Response Team in accordance with Centers for Disease Control guidance.