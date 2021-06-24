4 more suspects held in Mexico border attack that killed 19

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have arrested four more suspects in the weekend shootings in the northern Mexico border city of Reynosa that killed 19 people, 15 of whom appeared to be innocent bystanders. Another suspect was detained earlier after being wounded during Saturday’s gun attacks. Prosecutors in the border state of Tamaulipas said Thursday that the latest arrests came during the raids that also freed 18 kidnap victims, four of who are believed to be U.S. citizens. The raids targeted the “Scorpions” and “Cyclones” factions of the Gulf Cartel. The Scorpions were once a specialized security force for cartel leaders.