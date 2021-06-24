Miami-area condo collapse causes massive emergency response

SURFSIDE, Fla. (AP) — According to a tweet early Thursday from Miami Dade Fire Rescue, a partial building collapse in a Miami-area neighborhood caused a massive response from the department. The tweet said, “Over 80 MDFR units including #TRT (Technical Rescue Teams) are on scene with assistance from municipal fire departments.” The department has not yet said what may have caused the collapse near 88th Street and Collins Avenue. Photos and video from the scene show that the collapse affected half the tower. Piles of rubble and debris surrounded the area just outside the building. There were no immediate reports of injuries or casualties.